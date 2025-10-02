Skoda's 110 R EV concept is a retro coupe reborn

Concept keeps things lightweight as a nod to original's sporty feel

While Skoda hasn't shared all the specs yet, the concept keeps things lightweight as a nod to the original's sporty feel.

The first 110 R sold over 57,000 cars between 1970 and 1980 with just a 52-horsepower engine.

This new version switches things up with an all-electric rear-wheel drive, showing how Skoda is mixing heritage style with next-gen mobility for younger car fans.