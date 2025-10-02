Next Article
Skoda's 110 R EV concept is a retro coupe reborn
Auto
Skoda has revealed the 110 R EV Concept, a modern electric reinterpretation of its classic coupe first introduced in 1970.
Designed by Richard Svec, it blends retro vibes with sleek new touches like hidden headlights and side cameras instead of mirrors—clearly meant to catch the eye of today's drivers.
Concept keeps things lightweight as a nod to original's sporty feel
While Skoda hasn't shared all the specs yet, the concept keeps things lightweight as a nod to the original's sporty feel.
The first 110 R sold over 57,000 cars between 1970 and 1980 with just a 52-horsepower engine.
This new version switches things up with an all-electric rear-wheel drive, showing how Skoda is mixing heritage style with next-gen mobility for younger car fans.