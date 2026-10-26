Tesla India reports nearly ₹250cr revenue for FY26
What's the story
Tesla India Motors and Energy has reported a revenue of ₹247.31 crore and a net profit of ₹5.16 crore for FY26, its first financial year of Model Y sales in the country. The company's revenue from operations jumped nearly 12 times from last fiscal's ₹20.83 crore to this fiscal's ₹247.31 crore, according to regulatory filings reviewed by Moneycontrol.
Sales breakdown
Vehicle sales accounted for nearly 87% of total revenue
The previous fiscal year saw Tesla India earn all its revenue from services.
However, this fiscal year marks the first time vehicle sales have contributed to the company's turnover.
Vehicle sales accounted for nearly 87% of the total revenue at ₹214.69 crore, while services contributed another ₹32.40 crore.
Information
Tesla registered 346 vehicles in India last fiscal
Tesla's financial performance comes from a small initial sales base. The company registered 346 vehicles in India between September 2025 and March 2026, according to Vahan data. However, registrations jumped to 650 during April-September FY27, surpassing the previous fiscal year's total in just six months.
Financial details
Company injected ₹86 crore into Indian subsidiary during FY26
During FY26, Tesla injected ₹86 crore into its Indian subsidiary. Tesla International BV contributed ₹85.91 crore while the remaining ₹8.6 lakh came from Tesla Motors Netherlands B.V. regulatory filings show.
Cash expenditure on property, plant and equipment as well as capital work-in-progress stood at ₹62.54 crore in FY26 compared to just ₹1.16 crore a year earlier.
Expense details
Total expenses hit ₹240 crore, cash and equivalents up sharply
Tesla's employee benefit expenses surged over three times to ₹43.67 crore from ₹13.46 crore, including share-based compensation of ₹11.99 crore.
Rent expenses also jumped to ₹30.32 crore from just ₹2.64 crore while advertising and promotion expenditure stood at ₹2.16 crore.
Total expenses were reported at a whopping ₹240 crore with cash and cash equivalents standing at an impressive ₹87.82 crore at the end of March, up from just ₹10.28 crore last year-end.