Tesla opens its 1st in-mall charging station in India

Tesla has expanded its Supercharger network in India by opening its first-ever in-mall charging station at Nexus Seawoods mall, Navi Mumbai . The facility, located in the B1 parking lot of the mall, is a part of Tesla's strategy to increase accessibility and convenience for electric vehicle (EV) owners. It features eight charging points, including four V4 Superchargers and four Destination Chargers.

Charging details Setup adds up to 275km range in 15 minutes The V4 Superchargers at Tesla's new Navi Mumbai station offer DC fast-charging with a peak output of up to 250kW. Meanwhile, the AC Destination Chargers provide charging of up to 11kW. This fast-charging setup can add as much as 275km range in just about 15 minutes for the Tesla Model Y, depending on driving and environmental conditions.

Network growth Tesla has 4 charging locations in India With the opening of this new station, Tesla now has four charging locations in India: Gurugram, Delhi Aerocity, Mumbai, and Navi Mumbai. The total count includes 20 Superchargers and 14 Destination Chargers. The company is expanding its charging footprint across malls, highways, and public spaces to integrate them into places where customers usually spend time.

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Retail space Temporary retail space at the mall Along with the charging station, Tesla has also set up a temporary retail space in the atrium of Nexus Seawoods mall. This allows visitors to explore its vehicles through guided walkarounds and book test drives. The move is part of Tesla's broader strategy to strengthen charging infrastructure in India and make electric mobility more accessible in key urban centers.

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