Tesla Model Y Premium RWD launched at ₹51L, higher-priced-variant discontinued
What's the story
Tesla has launched the Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) variant in India, priced at ₹50.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model offers a WLTP-certified range of up to 500km and will be delivered to customers starting July 2026. The American automaker has also discontinued the Model Y Long Range Premium RWD variant, which was priced at ₹67.89 lakh (ex-showroom).
Model range
A look at the pricing
With the discontinuation of the Long Range Premium RWD variant, Tesla now offers two versions of the Model Y in India: the Premium RWD and L Premium AWD. The entry-level five-seater with rear-wheel drive is priced ₹11.1 lakh lower than the top-spec six-seater Model Y with all-wheel drive, which was launched in April this year.
Vehicle details
The vehicle offers a WLTP-certified range of up to 500km
The 2026 Tesla Model Y Premium RWD, sold in India, features a 64kWh battery pack and a rear-mounted electric motor generating 299hp. The vehicle can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just under six seconds and has a top speed of up to 201km/h. Tesla claims that the rear-wheel-drive Model Y can gain up to 238km of charge in just 15 minutes with DC fast-charging at Supercharger stations.
Cabin details
It features a new 16-inch primary touchscreen
The 2026 Tesla Model Y Premium RWD can accommodate five passengers and comes in an all-black or Zen Grey interior theme. The car has a maximum storage capacity of 2,138 litres. It also features a new 16-inch primary touchscreen and an 8.0-inch touchscreen for rear occupants, making it more tech-savvy than its predecessors.
Feature highlights
It comes with a panoramic glass roof
The Tesla Model Y comes with a panoramic glass roof, powered tailgate, LED ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, power reclining and folding rear seats. It also has acoustic glass for better sound insulation. The optional Full Self-Driving (FSD) feature is priced at ₹6 lakh but currently only supports automatic parking due to pending regulatory approvals in India.