Tesla Model Y Premium RWD launched at ₹51L, higher-priced-variant discontinued

Tesla has launched the Model Y Premium Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) variant in India, priced at ₹50.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model offers a WLTP-certified range of up to 500km and will be delivered to customers starting July 2026. The American automaker has also discontinued the Model Y Long Range Premium RWD variant, which was priced at ₹67.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Model range A look at the pricing With the discontinuation of the Long Range Premium RWD variant, Tesla now offers two versions of the Model Y in India: the Premium RWD and L Premium AWD. The entry-level five-seater with rear-wheel drive is priced ₹11.1 lakh lower than the top-spec six-seater Model Y with all-wheel drive, which was launched in April this year.

Vehicle details The vehicle offers a WLTP-certified range of up to 500km The 2026 Tesla Model Y Premium RWD, sold in India, features a 64kWh battery pack and a rear-mounted electric motor generating 299hp. The vehicle can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just under six seconds and has a top speed of up to 201km/h. Tesla claims that the rear-wheel-drive Model Y can gain up to 238km of charge in just 15 minutes with DC fast-charging at Supercharger stations.

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Cabin details It features a new 16-inch primary touchscreen The 2026 Tesla Model Y Premium RWD can accommodate five passengers and comes in an all-black or Zen Grey interior theme. The car has a maximum storage capacity of 2,138 litres. It also features a new 16-inch primary touchscreen and an 8.0-inch touchscreen for rear occupants, making it more tech-savvy than its predecessors.

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