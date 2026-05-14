Tesla opens experience center in Bengaluru

The opening of the Bengaluru experience center adds to Tesla's expanding network of physical touchpoints in India. The company already has centers in Mumbai , Delhi Aerocity, and Gurugram . Industry experts view this as a sign that Tesla is slowly building long-term infrastructure and consumer engagement in one of the world's fastest-growing EV markets.

Customer interaction

What can you expect at the new experience center?

The new experience center in Bengaluru will allow customers to get a closer look at Tesla's EV portfolio. This includes test drives, direct consultations with company representatives, and access to Tesla's charging and ownership ecosystem. The move is aimed at improving customer engagement and making it easier for potential buyers to learn about the company's electric vehicles.