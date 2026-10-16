Wowed by Tesla's flying Roadster? India bookings open at ₹5L
What's the story
Tesla has officially opened reservations for the new Roadster in India, with its official website listing a reservation amount of ₹5,01,000 and requiring remaining payment within 10 days. Despite reservations being open, the official launch timeline and availability for the vehicle in India remains unclear. Tesla first opened global and Indian reservations for Roadster in 2017, when it unveiled the car as a prototype.
Options
Two models up for reservations
According to the listing, buyers can choose between two versions.
The Performance variant, which costs ₹50,06,000, is described as road-ready and seats two. It features active aerodynamics and a multi-mode suction system.
The Thrust variant (priced at ₹2,50,25,000) is designed for the track and also seats two. It adds acceleration thrusters to the Performance version's aerodynamic features and multi-mode suction system.
Information
The Rocket version is available by invitation only
Tesla says the Rocket version is available by invitation only. Designed to be air-ready, it seats one and includes all the features of the Performance and Thrust versions, along with a full flight system.
Orders
Payments can be made via card or UPI
According to Tesla, Roadster reservations are confirmed only after payment is received.
Buyers must complete the payment within 10 days to avoid potential cancellation. The company also states that refunds will not be issued for modifications.
Payments can be made using a credit or debit card or through India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI).