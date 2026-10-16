Wowed by Tesla's flying Roadster? India bookings open at ₹5L

According to the listing, buyers can choose between two versions.

The Performance variant, which costs ₹50,06,000, is described as road-ready and seats two. It features active aerodynamics and a multi-mode suction system.

The Thrust variant (priced at ₹2,50,25,000) is designed for the track and also seats two. It adds acceleration thrusters to the Performance version's aerodynamic features and multi-mode suction system.