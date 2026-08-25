Tesla recalls 2.98 million Chinese-made Teslas over hidden door handles
Tesla just announced a massive recall: 2.98 million Chinese-made Teslas and over 1 million other electric vehicles from brands like XPeng, Xiaomi, and Geely are being called back.
The reason? Those sleek hidden door handles that look cool but can be tough to open in an emergency.
This move comes after two fatal Xiaomi crashes where power failures were suspected to have prevented doors from being opened.
Software update lowers windows after crash
To fix things, the affected vehicles will get a software update so windows drop automatically after a crash, making it easier to escape.
They'll also add new warning labels inside.
China has now banned these flush handle designs for new cars starting next year, and Tesla says that in extreme situations such as a severe collision causing the vehicle's low-voltage system to fail, their Model 3, Y, S, and X handles could hinder occupants from opening the doors and impede rescue efforts.
US regulators are looking into similar rules too, so expect more focus on safety-first designs everywhere.