Tesla renames Full Self-Driving to Tesla Assisted Driving in Europe
Tesla just switched up the name of its driver assistance system in Europe, dropping "Full Self-Driving (Supervised)" for the more accurate "Tesla Assisted Driving."
This change follows concerns from Germany's transport ministry, which felt the old name made it sound like Teslas could drive themselves completely, which isn't true yet.
The update should help more people trust and adopt Tesla tech across Europe, and it could mean big business for the company.
Transport minister Steffen Bilger flagged confusion
Germany's transport minister, Steffen Bilger, was a key reason behind this shift. He pointed out that calling it "Full Self-Driving" was confusing, since drivers still need to pay attention.
Elon Musk even thanked Bilger on X this week.
While Tesla got approval for its system in the Netherlands, it's still under pressure over safety concerns and past issues with its Autopilot feature, which was pulled earlier this year after a court ruling on misleading advertising.
The rebrand is meant to clear things up and smooth Tesla's path as European Union-wide rules get decided later this year.