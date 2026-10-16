Tesla Roadster comes in 3 variants: Here's how they differ
What's the story
Tesla has unveiled a substantially redesigned Roadster with sharper styling and three configurations: Performance, Thrust, and Rocket, nearly nine years after revealing its original concept in 2017. Each version targets a different level of capability, from road-focused driving to extreme acceleration and airborne maneuvers. During a live demonstration, Tesla showcased an inverted drive, an airborne flip, and a barrel roll, alongside extraordinary acceleration claims.
Entry-level model
Performance is the road-focused entry variant
The Performance is the entry-level variant, featuring two seats and designed primarily for road use.
It combines active aerodynamics with a multi-mode suction system, pulling car towards driving surface.
Tesla claims this variant accelerates from 0-97 km/h in under 1.6 seconds.
Its combination of aerodynamic assistance and additional grip is intended to deliver rapid acceleration without the specialised thrusters found in the higher configurations.
Mid configuration
Thrust adds cold-gas propulsion for track performance
The two-seat Thrust variant builds on the Performance configuration by adding rear-mounted cold-gas thrusters alongside the multi-mode suction system.
Tesla positions it as a track-focused option capable of delivering even more extreme acceleration.
The company claims a 0-97 km/h time below 0.9 seconds.
Unlike the road-focused Performance, the Thrust uses additional propulsion hardware to push acceleration beyond what conventional tyre grip alone can deliver.
Range-topper
Rocket is the single-seat variant with airborne ambitions
The range-topping Rocket is a single-seat configuration featuring 10 cold-gas thrusters mounted around the vehicle's perimeter.
Tesla says the system enables forward and upward acceleration, along with rotational movements that could support controlled flips and other airborne maneuvers.
The Rocket variant has a 0-97 km/h time below 0.59 seconds and a top speed exceeding 370 km/h. Its dual-motor setup delivers more than 1,500hp.
The mechanics
Suction and thrusters work together to boost performance
Tesla's approach combines a multi-mode suction system with cold-gas propulsion to improve grip and acceleration.
Suction helps hold the car against the driving surface, while the thrusters generate force by expelling compressed gas.
Tesla claims its thruster system can produce four to five times the force available through the tyres.
The company says adapting SpaceX-derived technology required new hardware and control systems.
Information
Aerospace design influences the exterior and aerodynamics
Tesla identifies the SR-71 and F-35 aircraft as inspirations for the Roadster's angular design, concealed headlights, full-width rear light, and flush surfaces. Thin-spoke lightweight wheels, an Ano White finish, gold-tinted glass, and titanium accents reinforce the aerospace theme.
Interiors
A lightweight cabin prioritises performance over flexibility
The new Roadster features an ultrawhite cabin with grey microsuede detailing and supportive seat bolsters.
Tesla says manual controls and a fixed seating position help reduce weight, while magnesium, titanium, and carbon fibre contribute to its lightweight construction.
However, the company has not disclosed a confirmed kerb weight, battery capacity, or detailed powertrain specifications.
Production
Production is targeted for 2028
Tesla is targeting production in 2028, although the vehicle shown remains a concept.
Reservations for the new Roadster are now open, including in India, for some reason, although delivery details remain unconfirmed.
Tesla has also advertised a range exceeding 483km, without identifying the applicable variant or test cycle. Independent testing will be needed to verify this claim.