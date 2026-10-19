Tesla Roadster will perform stunts autonomously, Musk says

The stunts Musk referred to were demonstrated at the October 15 unveiling of the Roadster.

An unmanned version of the car climbed a steep ramp using suction, drove upside down, flipped through the air, and used thrusters to land upright.

Tesla claims this was achieved using 10 nozzles and ultra-high-pressure air tanks as part of its steer-by-wire system with cold gas thrusters.