The probe was related to 'actually smart summon' feature

US traffic safety regulator ends its probe into Tesla

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:55 pm Apr 06, 202607:55 pm

What's the story

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has closed its investigation into Tesla's "actually smart summon" feature. The tech allows drivers to remotely move their cars over short distances in parking lots, using a smartphone app while keeping continuous supervision. The NHTSA found that the feature, used in some 2.59 million vehicles, was mainly associated with low-speed incidents causing minor property damage but no injuries or fatalities.