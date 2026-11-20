Tesla plans driverless Model Y with no steering wheel, pedals
What's the story
Elon Musk has announced plans to develop a new version of the Tesla Model Y that will not have a steering wheel or pedals. The futuristic vehicle will be designed to accommodate six or seven passengers, making it an ideal choice for larger groups. The announcement was made by Musk during the NYT DealBook Summit.
Vehicle details
Model Y will be 'Cybercab's companion'
Musk described the new Model Y as a companion to Tesla's two-seat Cybercab.
The idea behind this driverless people-mover is to cater to larger groups, something that Tesla's smallest robotaxi can't do.
"We still need autonomous vehicles if you've got 4 or 6, or a whole family," Musk said at the summit, emphasizing the need for group-oriented transportation solutions.
Uncertainty remains
Tesla's existing Cybercab to cover majority of passenger miles
Despite the ambitious plans, there are no details yet on the production site, regulatory filings, or even if Tesla has started building this new version of Model Y.
Musk did say that Tesla's existing steering-wheel-free robotaxi, Cybercab, should cover about 90% of passenger miles on its own.
The bigger Model Y would handle the rest for families and larger groups that can't be accommodated by the two-seater Cybercab.
Current fleet
Current Model Ys can carry up to 4 passengers
Tesla's existing robotaxi operations are based on regular Model Ys with steering wheels and pedals. The Cybercab is being added to this base as it rolls out.
Tesla's current Model Y robotaxi fleet can carry up to four passengers, which is less than what the proposed six or seven-seat version would accommodate.
Safety concerns
Cybercab under federal scrutiny over safety concerns
The Cybercab, which has two seats and no manual controls, is already under federal scrutiny.
The probe is focused on some 1,000 steering-wheel-free cars in Austin where the vehicle was recently deployed.
Despite these concerns, Tesla continues to expand with the three-row Model Y L launched in July for $61,990.
Market response
Consumer preference for fully driverless vehicle remains low
Consumer demand for a car with no manual controls at all is still low.
A study by Cox Automotive found that only 10% of US consumers prefer a fully driverless Level 5 vehicle, down from 17% in 2016.
The most preferred option was Level 4, full autonomy with human takeover option, chosen by 28% of respondents.