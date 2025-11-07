Next Article
Tesla to start Cybercab production in April 2025
Auto
Tesla just announced it'll start building the Cybercab—an autonomous electric vehicle with no pedals or steering wheel—in April 2025 at its factory in Austin, Texas.
Elon Musk broke the news at a shareholder meeting, highlighting that this futuristic vehicle is all about full self-driving.
Musk aims for 3 million Cybercabs annually
Musk wants to produce up to three million Cybercabs each year, but the car's bold design means it'll need special federal approval since it skips traditional controls.
This approach actually goes against earlier hints from Tesla's chairwoman about including backup controls.
Still, Musk is staying upbeat, thanking Waymo for paving the path for regulatory approval.