Tesla's driverless robotaxis hit Austin streets
Auto
Tesla has begun offering some public robotaxi rides in Austin—with a few unsupervised vehicles mixed into a broader fleet that still includes safety monitors.
Elon Musk shared the milestone on X, saying, "Just started Tesla Robotaxi drives in Austin with no safety monitor in the car."
It's a big leap for Tesla and autonomous tech.
How it works & what's next
For now, only a few of these fully driverless cars are out there; the broader robotaxi fleet still includes vehicles with safety monitors.
VP Ashok Elluswamy says they'll slowly add more unsupervised cars over time.
Tesla plans to bring this service to more US cities soon—but they haven't dropped any pricing details yet.