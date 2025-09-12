Tesla's robotaxis could hit US streets by end of 2025 Auto Sep 12, 2025

Tesla just got the go-ahead from Nevada to test its self-driving Model Y robotaxis on public roads. This builds on its supervised pilot that kicked off in Austin earlier this year.

Elon Musk is aiming big—he wants these autonomous rides available to half of the US by the end of 2025, if regulators are on board.