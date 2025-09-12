Tesla's robotaxis could hit US streets by end of 2025
Tesla just got the go-ahead from Nevada to test its self-driving Model Y robotaxis on public roads. This builds on its supervised pilot that kicked off in Austin earlier this year.
Elon Musk is aiming big—he wants these autonomous rides available to half of the US by the end of 2025, if regulators are on board.
Permit comes with strings attached
Nevada's permit comes with strings attached: Tesla needs $5 million in insurance and must report any traffic incidents within 10 days.
The company also grabbed special red plates and a compliance certificate to roll out its fleet.
But before launching a paid service, Tesla still needs another stamp of approval from state transportation officials.
Tesla joins a growing list of companies in Nevada
With this move, Tesla joins a pretty crowded field in Nevada—think Motional, Lyft, Nuro, and Zoox (which just launched free rides in Vegas).
Everyone's racing to get their autonomous services fully approved and out there for real-world riders.