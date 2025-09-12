Toyota to shift Lexus ES production to Japan

Toyota plans to roll out 7 new electric models by 2027

While insiders say the new EVs will be based on the RAV4 and Land Cruiser, Toyota officially describes them as two three-row electric SUVs.

The company is also boosting Grand Highlander output in Indiana thanks to strong sales.

Looking ahead, Toyota aims to roll out seven new electric models in the US by 2027—including three by 2026—marking a big step away from its hybrid-heavy past.