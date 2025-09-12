Next Article
Toyota to shift Lexus ES production to Japan
Toyota is shifting Lexus ES sedan production from Kentucky back to Japan, making room for two new electric SUVs, which an anonymous source says will be based on the RAV4 and Land Cruiser, at its Kentucky factory.
This move comes after 10 years of building the ES in the US, as Toyota leans into EVs to address tariff pressures and shifting market trends.
Toyota plans to roll out 7 new electric models by 2027
While insiders say the new EVs will be based on the RAV4 and Land Cruiser, Toyota officially describes them as two three-row electric SUVs.
The company is also boosting Grand Highlander output in Indiana thanks to strong sales.
Looking ahead, Toyota aims to roll out seven new electric models in the US by 2027—including three by 2026—marking a big step away from its hybrid-heavy past.