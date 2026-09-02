The Economic Times launches Product of the Year Awards 2026
The Economic Times is rolling out its Product of the Year Awards 2026, spotlighting products that genuinely connect with consumers and perform well in the market.
With 17 categories (think finance, tech, healthcare, retail, and food), the awards are all about celebrating innovations that actually solve everyday problems and make a real difference.
Awards judging prioritizes usage and outcomes
This year's awards are moving past flashy launches and focusing on practical results and lasting engagement.
Financial tools will be judged by how many people use them and their growth; Payments and Consumer Fintech will look at transaction scale and habit formation, while Insurance considers policy adoption and the experience around purchase and claims;
Smartphones are assessed on their performance in India rather than global specifications, while Wearables and Hearables will be judged on whether consumers continue to use the product and whether it delivers meaningful health or everyday outcomes.