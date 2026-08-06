These 7 legendary Ferraris will go under the hammer soon
What's the story
A collection of seven iconic Ferraris will go under the hammer at an auction in Monterey, California, on August 14 and 15. The lineup includes the legendary Ferrari 288 GTO and the Ferrari Luce "Chassis 0," which is a highlight of the brand's Tailor Made program. Each car has its own unique story, from low mileage to famous former owners like Mike Tyson and Lee Iacocca.
Model history
Ferrari 288 GTO
The Ferrari 288 GTO, a lightweight model made from aluminum and Kevlar, was originally developed for the World Rally Championship's Group B.
Although the series was canceled over safety concerns before it could serve its purpose, Maranello had already created something special.
The car is powered by a twin-turbocharged 2.8-liter V8 engine that made it the fastest production car in the mid-1980s.
Supercar legacy
Ferrari F40
The Ferrari F40, the last car developed under Enzo Ferrari's watch, was a spiritual successor to the 288 GTO.
It features a tubular steel chassis and bodywork made from carbon fiber and Kevlar.
The US-spec model going up for auction is one of just over 200 examples made for American customers.
It was originally owned by Iacocca, who received it directly from Ferrari as a VIP customer.
Road performance
Ferrari F50
The Ferrari F50 was designed to bring the Formula 1 experience closer to the road. It features a carbon-fiber monocoque chassis and bodywork designed by Pininfarina.
The car is powered by a 4.7-liter V12 engine derived from Ferrari's early-1990s Formula 1 program.
The US-spec model going up for auction was originally owned by former heavyweight champion Tyson, who is known for his love of supercars.
Hybrid evolution
Ferrari Enzo and LaFerrari
The Ferrari Enzo and LaFerrari mark the transition from purely mechanical cars to hybrid hypercars.
The Enzo features a carbon-fiber chassis, a rear-mounted V12 engine, and an automated manual transmission operated through paddle shifters.
The LaFerrari combines a 6.3-liter V12 with a Formula 1-inspired KERS hybrid system to produce nearly 1,000hp.
Only about 120 of these cars were delivered to the US market.
Modern engineering
Ferrari Daytona SP3 and Luce "Chassis 0"
The Ferrari Daytona SP3, part of the Icona series, combines a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 with an advanced aerodynamic package that generates downforce without active systems.
Meanwhile, the Luce "Chassis 0" is a unique car created as a showcase for Ferrari's Tailor Made division around light themes.
Its custom-developed semi-gloss Madreperla paint creates iridescent reflections that change from green to purple depending on angle.