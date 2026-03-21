This $10 million hypercar runs on an 18-cylinder engine Auto Mar 21, 2026

Automobili Rodrigues, a boutique coachbuilder associated with Modena's coachbuilding tradition, just dropped the Berlinetta Veloce, a hypercar that's all about old-school engine power in a world going electric.

The entry model runs on a wild 7.0-liter V12 with more than 900hp and can rev up to 10,200 rpm.

If that's not enough, there's the Triangolare 18: an even crazier version with a valveless 9.0-liter, 18-cylinder engine using both turbo and supercharger tech.