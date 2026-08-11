This 830hp Porsche 911 mod costs $840,000

The Marsien GT is a unique blend of grand touring usability and supercar performance. It can go from 0-97km per hour in 2.4 seconds, hitting a top speed of 330km/hour.

The car features an all-new carbon fiber exterior made from over 100 individual pieces.

This extensive use of carbon trims about 75kg off the car's weight compared to a stock Porsche 992 Turbo S.