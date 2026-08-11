This 830hp Porsche 911 mod costs $840,000
What's the story
Marc Philipp Gemballa has unveiled the new Marsien GT, a road-focused evolution of its off-road Marsien. The car is based on the Porsche 992 Turbo and will be produced in just 30 units. Each vehicle starts as a Porsche 911 Turbo or Turbo S and is then modified with some 1,500 custom components. The first customer deliveries are expected in late-2027 after its debut at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance on August 13.
Performance specs
The car can accelerate from 0-97km/h in 2.4 seconds
The Marsien GT is a unique blend of grand touring usability and supercar performance. It can go from 0-97km per hour in 2.4 seconds, hitting a top speed of 330km/hour.
The car features an all-new carbon fiber exterior made from over 100 individual pieces.
This extensive use of carbon trims about 75kg off the car's weight compared to a stock Porsche 992 Turbo S.
Design details
It gets a new double-wishbone front suspension
The Marsien GT comes with larger front intakes, a roof scoop, ram air intakes, side skirt inlets, and a full carbon underbody. It also has active front fender louvers to bleed high-pressure air from wheel housings.
The car gets a new double-wishbone front suspension with multi-link rear and electronically controlled dampers using KW's DDC V5 tech.
This system can independently adjust compression and rebound within about 0.02 seconds based on road conditions and driver inputs.
Powertrain upgrade
It packs a twin-turbo flat-six all-wheel-drive setup
The Marsien GT packs a twin-turbo flat-six all-wheel-drive setup, upgraded with revised variable-geometry turbos, ECU mapping, and transmission calibration. It produces over 830hp and 932Nm of torque.
An Akrapovic full titanium quad system handles exhaust duties, changing both the rear styling and sound of the car.
A second-stage engine option making more than 900hp is also under development for customers wanting additional performance.
Interior features
The interior features raised center console with aluminum gear lever
The interior of the Marsien GT features a raised center console with an aluminum gear lever inspired by the Carrera GT.
The cabin is trimmed in Alcantara with available carbon fiber interior packages and an optional clubsport-style roll bar finished in paint, leather, Alcantara or bare carbon.
Each car comes with a numbered plaque on the console. Production is limited to just 30 units, each priced at €770,000 (roughly $840,000) before taxes, duties, shipping, and the donor 911.