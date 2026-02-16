Peugeot sedan from the 'Ferrari' movie is up for auction

The 1956 Peugeot 403, a car that featured in the recent Ferrari film, is now up for auction. Unlike the high-speed Maseratis and Ferraris in the movie, this particular model offers an affordable option for collectors. The film's director Michael Mann chose to portray Enzo Ferrari driving this humble French sedan instead of his own iconic cars or Alfa Romeos .

Collection Enzo's surprising love for French cars Enzo Ferrari, the founder of the iconic car brand, had a surprising fondness for French cars. He owned at least three Peugeots in his lifetime. The first were used as daily drivers and later models were chauffeur-driven. During his lifetime, he had also insisted on using Peugeot station wagons as support vehicles for the Scuderia racing team.

Car details What is the Peugeot 403 like? The Peugeot 403 is a mid-1950s berlinetta with a modest power output and reserved styling. It features clean-lined styling by Pininfarina, the design house behind some of Ferrari﻿'s most loved models. Under the hood, it packs a 1,468cc inline-four engine with around 65hp and a four-speed manual gearbox. Despite not being Ferrari-like in output, this car can be driven with suitable Franco-Italian flair to make it fun on the road.

