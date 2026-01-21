Audi's F1 2026 livery is here and it's stunning

Audi has unveiled the stunning livery of its Formula 1 car, the R26, for the 2026 season. The launch event was held at Kraftwerk Berlin and revealed a show car representing the team's visual identity. The actual car has already undergone an early shakedown and will be seen in more detail once testing begins officially. Audi will compete as a works team, manufacturing its own power unit.

Design Audi's R26: A blend of titanium and lava red The R26 features Audi's signature Titanium finish, complemented by exposed carbon fiber and vibrant Lava Red accents. These elements were first teased with the R26 concept unveiled last year. The car will be driven by last year's Sauber drivers, Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto, for Audi's first F1 season. Pre-season testing will kick off with a five-day private session in Barcelona from January 26.

Strategic move Strategic decision to enter F1 as a works team Audi's head of the F1 project emphasized that their strategic decision to enter Formula 1 as a full works team is their biggest asset. He said they have spent years building not just an engine in Neuburg but also the groundwork for a technical organization, that connects chassis development in Hinwil and Bicester. This integration gives them total control over their destiny, eliminating compromises while enabling agility and innovation necessary for success.

