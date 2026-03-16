This rare mini-Corvette from 1970s is up for grabs

A unique 1973 Opel GT is up for sale on Bring a Trailer. The car, which has been extensively reconditioned, comes in a striking Rallye Gold color and features a four-speed manual transmission. The Opel model was originally sold through Buick dealerships in the US and this particular version is from its final production year.

Design influence The Opel GT was introduced in the late 1960s The Opel GT, by GM's German division, was designed in the 1960s to be an image-making model. The design team was led by Clare MacKichan, who had previously worked on the Chevy Nomad and C2 Corvette. The car was first shown as a concept in 1965 but didn't go into production until 1968. It made its European debut around the same time as Ford's Capri, which went on to become a long-running success.

Performance The car features a 4-speed manual transmission In the US, the Opel GT was sold through local Buick dealers. While a three-speed automatic transmission was an option, the 1.9-liter four-cylinder engine with less than 100hp made manual transmission a preferred choice for spirited drives. This particular model from its last production year features that four-speed stick shift to power up its 89hp, 1.9-liter four-cylinder engine.

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