This V8 race car from 1940s is up for grabs

A unique piece of automotive history, a 1949 Lincoln Club Coupe, has been listed for sale on Bring a Trailer. The car is not just any vintage vehicle; it's a hot-rod that combines the spirit of early stock car racing with modern upgrades for drivability. It features a powerful 390-cubic-inch V8 engine and has even competed in the modern version of the Carrera Panamericana race.

Historical significance The car pays tribute to Tim Flock and his monkey The 1949 Lincoln Club Coupe isn't just a car; it represents a significant chapter in NASCAR's history. The car partly pays tribute to Tim Flock, a NASCAR pioneer who raced with a simian co-driver, "Jocko Flocko." This was part of an elaborate publicity stunt that ended when Jocko escaped his restraints and went bananas mid-race.

Racing legacy Lincoln dominated the 2nd-ever Carrera Panamericana Lincoln dominated the second-ever Carrera Panamericana, with all podium spots in the stock car class going to Lincoln coupes. The race was a grueling test of endurance and speed, with rocky gravel roads and climbs over 10,000 feet high. The 1949 Lincoln Club Coupe is a testament to that legacy as it competed in the 2006 running of the race, making it faster and safer than any contemporary US sedan of its time.

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Performance The car comes with a full roll cage The Lincoln Club Coupe has been updated with modern features to improve its performance. It comes with a full roll cage, Sparco seats and five-point restraints, a fuel cell, and a fire suppression system. The car is also fitted with AFCO dampers and 15-inch wheels running chunky Avons. Wilwood disk brakes provide quick deceleration from high speeds.

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