2026 Honda ADV 350 breaks cover: Check top features

Honda has unveiled the 2026 model year (MY2026) of its popular ADV 350 maxi-scooter in Europe. The updated model comes with refreshed color options, including Pearl Falcon Gray, Iridium Gray Metallic, Matte Coal Black Metallic, and Matte Pearl Cool White. However, there are no major changes in terms of design or features from the previous model year.

Design details Firstly, let's look at the design of the ADV 350 The Honda ADV 350 boasts a bold design with muscular paneling. It features dual LED headlamps with DRLs, a large windscreen, hand guards, an upswept exhaust, and step-up seat design. Despite its muscular profile, the scooter is easy to handle thanks to its seat height of 795mm. It also offers practical storage solutions such as a large 48-liter underseat compartment and glovebox.

Tech specs The scooter offers Honda RoadSync for connected features The Honda ADV 350 comes with a 5-inch TFT instrument console, smart key, and Honda RoadSync. These allow users to connect their smartphones for various connected features like calls and music. For safety, the scooter gets auto-cancelling indicators and an emergency brake signal.