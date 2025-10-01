2026 Honda ADV 350 breaks cover: Check top features
What's the story
Honda has unveiled the 2026 model year (MY2026) of its popular ADV 350 maxi-scooter in Europe. The updated model comes with refreshed color options, including Pearl Falcon Gray, Iridium Gray Metallic, Matte Coal Black Metallic, and Matte Pearl Cool White. However, there are no major changes in terms of design or features from the previous model year.
Design details
Firstly, let's look at the design of the ADV 350
The Honda ADV 350 boasts a bold design with muscular paneling. It features dual LED headlamps with DRLs, a large windscreen, hand guards, an upswept exhaust, and step-up seat design. Despite its muscular profile, the scooter is easy to handle thanks to its seat height of 795mm. It also offers practical storage solutions such as a large 48-liter underseat compartment and glovebox.
Tech specs
The scooter offers Honda RoadSync for connected features
The Honda ADV 350 comes with a 5-inch TFT instrument console, smart key, and Honda RoadSync. These allow users to connect their smartphones for various connected features like calls and music. For safety, the scooter gets auto-cancelling indicators and an emergency brake signal.
Performance metrics
It is backed by a powerful 330cc engine
The Honda ADV 350 is powered by a 330cc SOHC four-valve engine. It produces an impressive 29.2hp and torque of up to 31.5 Nm. Thanks to low-friction technologies, the scooter offers sporty performance while maintaining high fuel efficiency of around 29km/l. The scooter also features Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) for improved traction on different terrains.