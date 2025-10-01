Next Article
Hyundai India registers 10% sales growth in September 2024
Hyundai India just clocked a 10% sales boost in September 2024, moving 70,347 cars.
The surge comes from both local and export markets: domestic sales nudged up to 51,547 units while exports soared to 18,800.
SUVs were the real MVPs
SUVs were the real MVPs this month, making up over 72% of Hyundai's sales.
The Creta hit its best-ever monthly numbers with 18,861 units sold; the Venue wasn't far behind with its highest tally in nearly two years at 11,484.
Exports saw a massive lift too—up almost 44% year-on-year.
COO Tarun Garg credits this growth to "synergetic alignment" between home and overseas markets and says Hyundai is focused on expanding.