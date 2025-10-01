Hyundai India registers 10% sales growth in September 2024

SUVs were the real MVPs

SUVs were the real MVPs this month, making up over 72% of Hyundai's sales.

The Creta hit its best-ever monthly numbers with 18,861 units sold; the Venue wasn't far behind with its highest tally in nearly two years at 11,484.

Exports saw a massive lift too—up almost 44% year-on-year.

COO Tarun Garg credits this growth to "synergetic alignment" between home and overseas markets and says Hyundai is focused on expanding.