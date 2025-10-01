VinFast partners with Castrol for EV servicing: Here's how
VinFast India just joined forces with Castrol to level up its electric vehicle (EV) service game.
Now, VinFast owners can get their cars serviced at selected Castrol Auto Service workshops from its network of 750+ outlets across 300+ cities, each featuring certified EV technicians and dedicated VinFast bays—so help is always close by.
VinFast's plans for India
By the end of 2025, VinFast aims to open 35 dealerships in 27 cities, focusing on both big metros and up-and-coming EV hubs.
Their Tamil Nadu plant is set to roll out premium VF 6 and VF 7 SUVs, with a goal of eventually reaching a production capacity of up to 150,000 vehicles per year.
VinFast's other initiatives to boost EV adoption
VinFast isn't stopping there—they've partnered with Global Assure for round-the-clock roadside help and are working with myTVS and RoadGrid on all-India charging networks.
Plus, teaming up with BatX Energies for battery recycling shows they're serious about greener mobility.
All these moves are about making EV ownership easier—and greener—for everyone in India.