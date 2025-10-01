VinFast partners with Castrol for EV servicing: Here's how Auto Oct 01, 2025

VinFast India just joined forces with Castrol to level up its electric vehicle (EV) service game.

Now, VinFast owners can get their cars serviced at selected Castrol Auto Service workshops from its network of 750+ outlets across 300+ cities, each featuring certified EV technicians and dedicated VinFast bays—so help is always close by.