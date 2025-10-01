Next Article
Mahindra sells over 1 lakh vehicles in September
Auto
Mahindra & Mahindra just had a big September, selling over 1 lakh vehicles—a 16% boost from September 2024.
The festive season and GST reforms played a huge role, with utility vehicle sales up by 10% and commercial vehicles climbing 18%.
Exports really took off too, especially during early Navratri when SUV and commercial vehicle demand soared.
M&M's growth story
It's not just about big numbers—M&M's growth shows how tax changes and festival buzz shape what people buy in India.
Even with trailer shortages slowing down some SUV deliveries, M&M's adaptability to market conditions is evident.
For anyone curious about how business adapts to real-world challenges (and opportunities), this is one to watch.