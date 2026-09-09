Toyota Glanza facelift to debut October 14 with new engine
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Toyota's giving the Glanza hatchback a fresh update, and it's landing on October 14.
The facelift brings a new engine, subtle design tweaks, and more features, basically making it a stronger rival in the premium hatchback game.
Glanza gets Baleno 1.2L 83hp engine
Under the hood, you'll get Baleno's 1.2-liter gasoline engine (83hp), with both manual and AMT options. A CNG variant is also likely.
On the outside, expect a new grille and bumper; inside, look for cool upgrades like Level 2 ADAS, ventilated seats, wireless charging, and TPMS.
Price will be a bit higher than before (current range: ₹6.73-9.99 lakh), keeping it competitive with Baleno, i20, and Altroz.