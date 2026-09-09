Toyota Glanza facelift to debut October 14 with new engine

Under the hood, you'll get Baleno's 1.2-liter gasoline engine (83hp), with both manual and AMT options. A CNG variant is also likely.

On the outside, expect a new grille and bumper; inside, look for cool upgrades like Level 2 ADAS, ventilated seats, wireless charging, and TPMS.

Price will be a bit higher than before (current range: ₹6.73-9.99 lakh), keeping it competitive with Baleno, i20, and Altroz.