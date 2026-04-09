Toyota Innova Hycross crosses 2L sales since late 2022

Toyota Innova Hycross 2.0L hybrid ₹19.53L

The Hycross runs on a smart hybrid system with a 2.0-liter gasoline engine and electric motor, letting you drive in electric mode for up to 60% of typical driving conditions and saving fuel.

It's packed with comforts like powered ottoman seats, dual-zone climate control, and over 65 connected features.

Safety is strong too, with Toyota Safety Sense tech and a five-star Bharat NCAP rating, all starting at ₹19.53 lakh (ex-showroom).