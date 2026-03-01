Toyota Kirloskar Motor reports 20% increase in sales for February

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has reported a stellar sales performance for February 2026. The company sold a total of 34,034 units during the month, a whopping 20% increase from the 28,414 units it sold in February last year. The growth is mainly attributed to strong domestic demand and a significant increase in exports across key models.

Sales breakdown Breakdown of TKM's sales figures for February 2026 In February 2026, TKM's domestic sales reached 30,737 units, a 16% jump from the same month last year when it sold 26,414 units. Exports saw an even sharper increase of 65%, with the company shipping out 3,297 units as compared to just 2,000 in February last year. This strong performance highlights TKM's growing footprint in both domestic and international markets.

Year-to-date performance Total sales figures for TKM (January-February) For the year-to-date period (January-February), TKM recorded total sales of 67,914 units. This is an 18% increase over the 57,785 units sold in the same period last year. Domestic sales rose by 17% to reach 61,367 units while exports also saw a healthy rise of 26%, with a total of 6,547 units shipped out during this period.

Production details TKM operates 2 manufacturing plants in Bidadi, Karnataka TKM operates two manufacturing plants in Bidadi, Karnataka, with a total production capacity of up to 3,42,000 units per annum. The first plant has been operational since 1999 and produces models like the Innova HyCross, Innova Crysta, Fortuner, and Legender. The second plant started operations in 2010 and manufactures Camry Hybrid, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and Hilux.

