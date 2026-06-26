Toyota-supported SkyDrive's SD-05 eVTOL reaches 100km/h, boosts certification bid

SD-05 wingless 12-rotor, 15km range

The SD-05 uses 12 rotors managed by a central computer instead of wings or tilting parts, making it nimble enough to zip around crowded cities.

Right now, it can cover about 15km per charge, but SkyDrive is working to boost that to up to 40km with better batteries.

They're racing competitors like EHang and Volocopter, but slow-moving regulations could decide how soon you'll actually see these flying taxis overhead.