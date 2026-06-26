Toyota-supported SkyDrive's SD-05 eVTOL reaches 100km/h, boosts certification bid
SkyDrive, the air taxi startup supported by Toyota, just flew its SD-05 eVTOL (think: electric flying car) at 100km/h for the first time.
This milestone shows their wingless design actually works in real-world conditions, a big deal for getting certified by Japan's aviation authorities.
If all goes well, SkyDrive wants these air taxis in action by 2028.
SD-05 wingless 12-rotor, 15km range
The SD-05 uses 12 rotors managed by a central computer instead of wings or tilting parts, making it nimble enough to zip around crowded cities.
Right now, it can cover about 15km per charge, but SkyDrive is working to boost that to up to 40km with better batteries.
They're racing competitors like EHang and Volocopter, but slow-moving regulations could decide how soon you'll actually see these flying taxis overhead.