Toyota's new plant will use 'gigacasting' to speed up production

The new facility will feature 'gigacasting'

The new facility will feature "gigacasting," which means car bodies get built from just three big parts—making things faster and cheaper.

It'll also use self-propelling production technology and bring development, production, and operations teams together for quicker decisions.

Even with this upgrade, Toyota says it's sticking to its goal of making 3 million cars a year in Japan, though it hasn't shared yet what changes might come for its older plants.