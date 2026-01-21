2026 Triumph Trident 660, Tiger Sport 660 break cover

Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled its latest versions of the Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660 models. The new bikes come with a heavily revised engine, improved chassis, styling, and features. Both bikes now produce a peak power of 95hp at 11,250rpm and torque of up to 68Nm at a higher rev range than before. This is a significant increase from their previous iterations.

Technical improvements Engine upgrades and performance enhancements The 660cc, inline three-cylinder engine of both models has been heavily revised. The peak power is now produced 1,000rpm higher in the rev-band than before, which should improve top-end performance. Triumph claims that 80% of the torque is available from as low as 3,000rpm. The bikes also sport a new triple throttle body setup for improved throttle response and enhanced mid-range/top-end performance.

Aesthetic changes Design and chassis updates for 2026 models The 2026 Trident 660 comes with new bodywork, a wider sculpted fuel tank with deeper knee recesses, revised seats, and an updated headlight. The bike also gets a new Showa rear shock with preload and rebound adjustment. Despite the changes, Triumph has kept the wet weight at a manageable 195kg. with an approachable seat height of just 810mm for riders of all sizes.

