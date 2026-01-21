2026 Triumph Trident 660, Tiger Sport 660 break cover
What's the story
Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled its latest versions of the Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660 models. The new bikes come with a heavily revised engine, improved chassis, styling, and features. Both bikes now produce a peak power of 95hp at 11,250rpm and torque of up to 68Nm at a higher rev range than before. This is a significant increase from their previous iterations.
Technical improvements
Engine upgrades and performance enhancements
The 660cc, inline three-cylinder engine of both models has been heavily revised. The peak power is now produced 1,000rpm higher in the rev-band than before, which should improve top-end performance. Triumph claims that 80% of the torque is available from as low as 3,000rpm. The bikes also sport a new triple throttle body setup for improved throttle response and enhanced mid-range/top-end performance.
Aesthetic changes
Design and chassis updates for 2026 models
The 2026 Trident 660 comes with new bodywork, a wider sculpted fuel tank with deeper knee recesses, revised seats, and an updated headlight. The bike also gets a new Showa rear shock with preload and rebound adjustment. Despite the changes, Triumph has kept the wet weight at a manageable 195kg. with an approachable seat height of just 810mm for riders of all sizes.
Touring features
Tiger Sport 660: A more touring-oriented version
The Tiger Sport 660 gets the same engine upgrades as the Trident but is designed for long rides. It comes with a larger 18.6-liter fuel tank and revised bodywork for better weather protection. The bike also has an adjustable windscreen and longer suspension travel than the Trident, making it more suitable for touring purposes. Despite these additions, Triumph claims a wet weight of just 211kg for this model.