TVS launches 2026 Apache RTR 160 4V with projector headlamp

Full LED and 3 ride modes

You're getting a full LED lighting setup, smoother gear shifts thanks to the expanded slipper clutch feature, and three ride modes—Sport, Urban, and Rain—to match your mood or weather.

With its punchy 160 cc engine (17.55hp), smart connectivity for navigation and alerts, plus improved handling bits like radial tires and a hydroformed handlebar, this bike is ready for city sprints or weekend rides.

Now available across India if you want to check it out in person.