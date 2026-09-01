TVS Motor August total sales rise 21% to 616,540 units
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TVS Motor just had a standout August, with total sales jumping 21% compared to last year, hitting 616,540 units.
Two-wheelers led the charge, also up by 21%, reaching 591,437 units.
It's clear more people are choosing TVS for their rides.
Electric 2 wheeler sales jump 137%
Electric two-wheeler sales really took off, soaring by 137% to 59,453 units, a sign that eco-friendly options are catching on fast.
International sales grew as well, up 29% from last year at 174,452 units.
Three-wheelers weren't left out either; they saw a solid jump of 34%.
TVS is definitely making moves both in India and abroad.