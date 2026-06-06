TVS Motor launches dedicated retail channel for premium motorcycles
What's the story
TVS Motor Company has launched a new retail channel, 'TVS Paddock,' for its premium motorcycle range. The move is aimed at improving customer engagement and tapping into India's rapidly growing premium mobility market. The new channel will provide immersive brand experiences, personalized services, and improved after-sales support for customers of high-end motorcycles.
Customer journey
More than just vehicles
The 'TVS Paddock' initiative is part of a larger strategy by TVS Motor Company to create communities and ecosystems around its premium products. The company recognizes that today's premium customers want more than just vehicles; they want personalized experiences, self-expression opportunities, community engagement, and deeper brand connections. To meet these demands, TVS has gone beyond product offerings to create engaging brand worlds through community initiatives, experiences, and merchandise/accessories collaborations at 'TVS Paddock.'
Design details
Redesigned customer journey
The new retail network of 'TVS Paddock' has been designed by Checkland Kindlysides, a London-based retail design agency. The aim is to provide a seamless customer journey from the first brand interaction to long-term ownership. This innovative approach is part of TVS's commitment to redefine premium ownership through innovation, personalization, and immersive engagement for deeper customer connections.