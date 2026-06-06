TVS Motor launches dedicated retail channel for premium motorcycles

Customer journey

More than just vehicles

The 'TVS Paddock' initiative is part of a larger strategy by TVS Motor Company to create communities and ecosystems around its premium products. The company recognizes that today's premium customers want more than just vehicles; they want personalized experiences, self-expression opportunities, community engagement, and deeper brand connections. To meet these demands, TVS has gone beyond product offerings to create engaging brand worlds through community initiatives, experiences, and merchandise/accessories collaborations at 'TVS Paddock.'