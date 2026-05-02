TVS Motor sales rise 7% despite supply chain disruptions
What's the story
TVS Motor Company has announced a 7% year-on-year (YoY) increase in total sales for April 2026. The company's total sales increased from 4.43 lakh units in April 2025 to 4.73 lakh units this year, despite supply chain constraints impacting dispatch volumes during the month. The company said retail demand remained strong across domestic and international markets, but lower production due to supply chain challenges impacted dispatch volumes.
Sales breakdown
Two-wheeler sales grew by 6% YoY
TVS Motor's two-wheeler sales grew by 6% YoY to 4.55 lakh units, compared with 4.30 lakh units a year ago. Domestic two-wheeler sales also increased by 8% to 3.49 lakh units in April 2026. Breaking it down further, scooter sales surged by an impressive 24% to reach over two lakh units, while motorcycle sales dipped slightly from last year's figures at just over two lakh units this time around.
EV growth
EV and 3-wheeler segment witnessed impressive growth
TVS Motor's electric vehicle (EV) sales saw a whopping 36% jump, reaching nearly 38,000 units in April 2026. This is a significant increase from last year's figure of just over 27,700 units. The company's three-wheeler segment also witnessed impressive growth with sales rising by an impressive 37%, totaling over 18,600 units this year compared to around 13,600 units last year.
Global performance
International business sales also saw a slight increase
TVS Motor's international business sales also saw a 3% YoY increase, totaling over 1.2 lakh units in April 2026. The company has said that corrective measures are underway to address supply chain challenges such as workforce availability, raw material shortages, and limited container availability for exports. Production is expected to improve by May 2026 as these issues are resolved.