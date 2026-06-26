TVS NTORQ 125 Disc and Race Edition get festive colors
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TVS just dropped updated versions of its NTORQ 125 Disc and Race Edition scooters, now sporting new colors and graphics for the festive season.
Prices start at ₹82,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi), making them a solid pick if you're eyeing something stylish and tech-packed.
This move keeps TVS in the game after the debut of the NTORQ 150 and last year's (2025) Race XP feature upgrades.
Bold accents and connected features
The Disc model gets bold yellow or orange accents on black, white, or gray bodies, while the Race Edition stands out with sportier blue, red, or green graphics, definitely aimed at younger riders who want their scooter to pop.
Under the hood, you still get a peppy engine with feature upgrades, so you're always connected on the go.