TVS NTorq 150 teased ahead of September 4 launch
TVS Motor is rolling out the NTorq 150 scooter on September 4, 2025, expanding its popular NTorq lineup into the 150cc segment.
The teaser hints at a bold new look with a T-shaped quad-LED headlamp and chunkier design.
Expect smart features like a digital display with Bluetooth connectivity—very on-brand for TVS.
What to expect from the NTorq 150?
The NTorq 150 will ride on bigger 14-inch wheels for better grip and stability.
It's likely powered by a new liquid-cooled 150cc engine (14-16hp) paired with automatic transmission.
Safety gets an upgrade too, with single-channel ABS and rear disk brake expected.
The digital cluster should offer navigation and ride alerts for extra convenience.
The scooter will compete with Yamaha Aerox, Aprilia SR160
Aiming straight at rivals like Yamaha Aerox 155, Aprilia SR160, and Hero Xoom160, the NTorq 150 targets India's growing maxi-scooter crowd.
With an expected price under ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom), it promises sporty looks, modern tech, and solid performance—without totally emptying your wallet.