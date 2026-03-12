TVS Orbiter V1 debuts with 86km range: Check features
TVS just dropped the Orbiter V1 electric scooter at ₹49,999 (ex-showroom, Delhi), making it TVS's most accessible electric scooter.
It packs a 1.8 kWh battery for an 86km range and sits alongside the pricier V2, which offers more range with its bigger battery.
The scooter gets app-based navigation and crash alerts
The Orbiter V1 charges from 0% to 80% in just over two hours and top speed is not specified for the V1.
You get app-based navigation, crash alerts, geo-fencing, Hill Hold Assist, Cruise Control, and roomy under-seat storage for two helmets.
The design is focused on comfort with an 845mm flat seat (seat length) and a wide footboard.
Battery can be rented under TVS's Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model
With TVS's Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model, you rent the battery instead of buying it, starting at ₹862 per month with a five-year or 70,000km warranty and unlimited usage.
As Gaurav Gupta from TVS puts it, this setup separates vehicle price from battery usage cost, making EV ownership way more accessible for city riders.