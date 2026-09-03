Uber's robotaxis hit London streets
What's the story
Uber has launched its first-ever robotaxis in London, in collaboration with British autonomous vehicle (AV) company Wayve. The service is available for customers requesting an UberX, Uber Comfort, or Uber Electric ride. They could be matched with a Ford Mustang Mach-E equipped with Wayve's self-driving technology. Before the AV arrives, riders will be notified so they can opt for a traditional vehicle if preferred.
Compliance hurdles
Uber received license to operate AVs last month
The launch of Uber's robotaxis in London wasn't without its challenges. The company only received its license to operate AVs in the city last month.
This license comes with a strict requirement that a human driver must be present at all times for supervision.
It may take some time before any company is allowed to operate AVs without a human in the front seat.
Fare details
Pricing for AV rides same as regular fares
Uber has confirmed that the pricing for its AV rides will be the same as its regular fares.
The company also clarified that customers won't be prompted to tip, even with a human supervisor present in the vehicle.
Passengers can still tip manually by going to their Trip History page if they wish to show appreciation for their ride experience.
Expansion strategy
Uber's expansion plans in AV market
Uber has been operating AV fleets in Dallas, Las Vegas, Atlanta, and Austin for some time now. The company plans to expand its services to Los Angeles and the Bay Area as well.
It has also announced that its partnership with Wayve will continue.
The next step in this collaboration is bringing Nissan AVs to Tokyo, further expanding Uber's global footprint in the autonomous vehicle industry.