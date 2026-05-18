This is the first time Uber has publicly considered partnership with Travis Kalanick

'Open to partnering with founder on self-driving cars': Uber CEO

By Akash Pandey 12:02 pm May 18, 202612:02 pm

What's the story

Uber's CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has said that the company is open to collaborating with its founder, Travis Kalanick, on his new self-driving car project. This is the first time Uber has publicly considered partnership with Kalanick since he was ousted in 2017 over a series of controversies. During his visit to India, Khosrowshahi said, "We're already working with Travis...If opportunities emerge in other areas, we'd certainly look at them seriously because there are very few entrepreneurs I trust as much,"