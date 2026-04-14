You can now ride Uber's premium robotaxis in San Francisco

Uber has invested $300 million in Lucid and separately agreed to purchase at least 20,000 of the EV maker's new Gravity SUVs over the next six years. These vehicles are equipped with Nuro's autonomous vehicle system, which runs on NVIDIA 's Drive AGX Thor computer. The plan is for Uber to own and operate this premium robotaxi service, likely with third-party assistance.

Manufacturing timeline

Production of modified Lucid Gravity starts late 2026

Production of these modified Lucid Gravity cars is tipped to begin in late 2026, according to a regulatory filing posted in 2025. Nuro already finished closed-course testing and started its first public road testing of the autonomous Lucid Gravity SUVs late last year. The company now has an engineering fleet of 100 such SUVs outfitted with its self-driving system for real-world data collection, and autonomous driving tests across multiple US cities and states.