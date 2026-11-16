The partnership will be executed through the EV Auto Advantage program, which was signed by both companies in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The initiative will provide financing and trade-in incentives to drivers on the Uber platform who want to switch to Mahindra electric autos.

Suman Mishra, MD and CEO of Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, said this collaboration is aimed at making sustainable mobility an economically viable option for drivers and entrepreneurs.