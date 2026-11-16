Uber to introduce 5,000 Mahindra electric autos on its platform
What's the story
Uber has teamed up with Mahindra Last Mile Mobility to promote the use of electric three-wheelers in India. The partnership will see the introduction of 5,000 Mahindra electric autos on the Uber platform over the next year. The initiative is part of a larger effort by both companies to make electric vehicles (EVs) more accessible and affordable for drivers.
Program details
EV Auto Advantage program
The partnership will be executed through the EV Auto Advantage program, which was signed by both companies in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
The initiative will provide financing and trade-in incentives to drivers on the Uber platform who want to switch to Mahindra electric autos.
Suman Mishra, MD and CEO of Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, said this collaboration is aimed at making sustainable mobility an economically viable option for drivers and entrepreneurs.
New feature
Connected Journeys feature
Separately, Uber has also unveiled a new feature called Connected Journeys. The tool seeks to integrate public transport with other mobility options on the Uber app.
It will be rolled out in India, starting from Delhi, and will combine metro rides with first- and last-mile connectivity options like three-wheelers and two-wheelers into one journey plan.
App update
Uber's commitment to integrated mobility
The Uber app already enables metro ticket booking in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pune.
The company said this feature is part of its larger plan to integrate different modes of transport and expand mobility options for commuters.
"Electric mobility is not only the right thing to do; it brings direct and strategic benefits to our business," said Pradeep Parameswaran, Global Head of Mobility at Uber.