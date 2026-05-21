Ultraviolette, Bolt. Earth install over 130 fast chargers in 7 states
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Ultraviolette is stepping up India's EV game by teaming up with Bolt.
Earth to install more than 130 fast chargers in seven states, including Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, way ahead of their original goal.
This move makes it a lot easier for riders to charge up quickly, especially if you're on the go.
Ultraviolette to add 200 chargers
The company isn't stopping here: they're rolling out 200 more chargers in the next two months to boost intercity travel for EV users.
Chargers are set up along highways and in major cities, so range anxiety is less of a thing now.
It's a big win for anyone thinking about taking their electric motorcycle (like Ultraviolette's F77) on longer road trips.