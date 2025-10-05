Next Article
Ultraviolette's F77 electric bike: Bookings open with prices revealed
Auto
Ultraviolette recently launched its new electric motorcycle, the X-47, and it's already turning heads—3,000 people booked one within a day.
Prices start at ₹2.49 lakh for the base model and go up to ₹4.49 lakh for the special edition Desert Wing.
The X-47 shows how serious Ultraviolette is about making electric bikes more exciting.
Impressive range and performance
The X-47 isn't just about looks—it sprints from 0 to 60km/h in 2.7 seconds and packs smart safety tech like radar-based ADAS for blind spot alerts and lane changes.
Depending on the variant, you get either a 211km or an impressive 323km range per charge.
Plus, with its comfy ride and tough design, this bike is ready for city commutes or weekend adventures alike.