Ultraviolette's F77 electric bike: Bookings open with prices revealed

Impressive range and performance

The X-47 isn't just about looks—it sprints from 0 to 60km/h in 2.7 seconds and packs smart safety tech like radar-based ADAS for blind spot alerts and lane changes.

Depending on the variant, you get either a 211km or an impressive 323km range per charge.

Plus, with its comfy ride and tough design, this bike is ready for city commutes or weekend adventures alike.