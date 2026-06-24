Using E20 fuel won't affect vehicle insurance, says Modi government
What's the story
The Indian government has clarified that the use of E20 petrol will not affect vehicle insurance validity. The clarification comes from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, which dismissed concerns linking E20 fuel use to insurance invalidation as incorrect. The ministry emphasized that ethanol blending is a globally accepted practice successfully implemented in several countries, including the United States, Brazil, and Japan.
Economic impact
Government highlights economic benefits of ethanol blending
The government also highlighted the economic benefits of the ethanol blending program, saying it has helped India save over ₹1.4 lakh crore in foreign exchange by reducing crude oil imports. The program has also created sustained demand for agricultural feedstocks used in ethanol production, thereby supporting farmers' incomes and strengthening rural economies.
Future plans
Commitment to cleaner mobility and energy security
The government has reiterated its commitment to implement the ethanol blending program "in a safe, transparent and consumer-centric manner." It said its approach will be guided by scientific evidence and continuous stakeholder engagement. This commitment comes as part of India's larger effort toward cleaner mobility and energy security, while also reducing carbon emissions.