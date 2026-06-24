The government also highlighted the economic benefits of the ethanol blending program

Using E20 fuel won't affect vehicle insurance, says Modi government

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:14 pm Jun 24, 202612:14 pm

What's the story

The Indian government has clarified that the use of E20 petrol will not affect vehicle insurance validity. The clarification comes from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, which dismissed concerns linking E20 fuel use to insurance invalidation as incorrect. The ministry emphasized that ethanol blending is a globally accepted practice successfully implemented in several countries, including the United States, Brazil, and Japan.