Veloce Motorcycles unveils 280hp 1,000cc 2-stroke Aperion in London
Veloce Motorcycles, a startup from Oxfordshire, just dropped the Aperion, a seriously unique ride powered by an eight-cylinder, 1,000cc two-stroke engine.
This beast puts out a claimed 280hp at 12,000 rpm and was just shown off at London's Bike Shed Moto Show.
Only 24 are being made, each with a reported £78,000 (about ₹97.3 lakh) price tag.
Two V-4 banks encircle central gearbox
The Aperion's engine design is next-level: eight cylinders arranged in two V-4 banks around a central gearbox, inspired by classic Aprilia tech.
It runs on pre-mixed gasoline and 2-stroke oil using eight carburetors and features a custom laser-sintered exhaust for maximum performance.
Everything (engine, chassis, and transmission) is built as one solid structure for strength and lightness.
Aperion MSVA approval due, deliveries 2027
Despite all that power, every Aperion will receive certification for UK roads under MSVA rules.
Deliveries are set for 2027, so if you want one of these rare machines, better start saving!