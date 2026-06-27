Veloce Motorcycles unveils 280hp 1,000cc 2-stroke Aperion in London

Two V-4 banks encircle central gearbox

The Aperion's engine design is next-level: eight cylinders arranged in two V-4 banks around a central gearbox, inspired by classic Aprilia tech.

It runs on pre-mixed gasoline and 2-stroke oil using eight carburetors and features a custom laser-sintered exhaust for maximum performance.

Everything (engine, chassis, and transmission) is built as one solid structure for strength and lightness.