Vespa 946 Horse: Limited-edition scooter celebrates Year of the Horse

Vespa just dropped the 946 Horse, a super limited-edition scooter honoring the Year of the Horse—only 888 will be made worldwide. It's part of Vespa's Lunar Collection, following past hits like the Snake, Dragon, and Rabbit editions.

What makes it special? The 946 Horse stands out with its deep bay brown metallic finish, gold accents and a horseshoe-inspired element, and a handcrafted Italian leather saddle inspired by horse-riding gear.

The leather-trimmed handlebars feature a diamond-pattern stitch, while the mirrors have leather trims for extra flair.

Specs & price check Built on Vespa's classic 946 platform, it packs a steel monocoque frame, adjustable rear mono-shock, digital dashboard, and LED lighting.

In Australia it was priced from $24,840 rideaway—and Australia's allocation has already sold out to 946 collectors.

Vespa has only opened pre-orders (from January 26, 2026); Vespa has not disclosed when global sales will begin.